Addis Peaceful, Calm Despite Psychological Warfare : Lawrence Freeman

Addis Ababa, November 29/2021 (ENA) Lawrence Freeman witnessed that Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa is peaceful and calm, despite psychological warfare by West and the US State Department.

Noting that he arrived in Addis Ababa, Freeman pointed out that business is as usual in the capital.

“Despite Psychological warfare by West and the US State Department, all is calm in Addis Ababa. Bars/restaurants open at night, hotels operating.” Lawrence Freeman stated.

Plane was nearly full from the U.S. and normal operations are being undertaken at Bole International Airport, he described.

