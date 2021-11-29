Ethiopians, Friends of Ethiopian Rally in Washington to Denounce US Pressure against Ethiopia

Addis Ababa, NOvember 29,2021 (ENA) Ethiopians and friends of Ethiopians in the United States have rallied in Washington DC to Denounce the US unjust pressure against Ethiopia.

The demonstration, held on Sunday in front of the White House, is part of the popular “#No More” movement organized by the Ethiopian Diaspora and friends of Ethiopia.

Ethiopians, Eritreans and other friends of Ethiopians residing in Washington DC, Maryland and Virginia have participated in the demonstration.

The protesters have urged the US administration to correct its misguided foreign policy towards Ethiopia and Eritrea as well as stop interfering in the internal affairs of the countries.

The demonstrators chanted slogans condemning the heinous acts of the terrorist TPLF on Ethiopia.

Similar demonstrations will be held weekly in Washington DC to demand the US government to stop its unjust pressure on Ethiopia and refrain from interfering in the internal affairs of the country.

Currently Ethiopians and friends of Ethiopia have been denouncing the ongoing Western media disinformation campaign, economic warfare, diplomatic propaganda and their support to the terrorist TPLF.