Ministry Removes Eleni Gebremedhin from Membership of Independent Economic Adviser

Addis Ababa November 28/2021 /ENA/ Ministry of Planning and Development (MoPD) has removed Eleni Gebremedhin from her position as Independent Economic Adviser for her involvement on a meeting held to discuss the formation of a Transitional Government against a legitimate Government of Ethiopia elected by the people.

Following the decision of the Independent Council of Economic Advisory (ICEA) as well as, her deliberate involvement in a meeting held to discuss the formation of a Transitional Government against a legitimate Government of Ethiopia elected by the people, “we announce that she has been removed from her position as Independent Economic Adviser on November 28, 2021,” it stated.

“It has come to the Council’s attention, through a leaked recording of a video conference organized by the Peace and Development Center International (PDCI) and numerous posts in social media, that Dr. Eleni Gebre-Medhin, an active member of ICEA, has been implicated in remarks that put in question her commitments and obligations to provide non-partisan economic advice to the Government of Ethiopia,” the statement issued by ICEA said.

The ICEA reaffirmed its commitment to providing independent and evidence-based policy advice to the duly elected Prime Minister and Government of Ethiopia. .

“We were troubled by Dr. Eleni’s participation and remarks in the aforementioned meeting, which sought to delegitimize the current Government of Ethiopia by the incessant call for regime change,” it was indicated.

The Council has decided to unequivocally dissociate itself from Dr. Eleni’s apparent endorsement of the removal of the elected government of Ethiopia, which is incongruous to the ethos of serving as an impartial member of the ICEA and its code of conduct.

“The Council thus believes that her continued membership in the council is untenable,” it indicated.

“We take this opportunity to reassure the GoE and the public that the Council has, and intends to, uphold the highest ethical standards in serving the country with independence,” the council noted.