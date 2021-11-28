State Minister Stresses Need to Consider Ethiopia’s Current Situations in Diplomatic Works

Addis Ababa November 28/2021 /ENA/ State Minister of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Redwan Hussien reiterated the importance of considering the country’s current situations in carrying out diplomatic works.

The annual meeting of Ethiopian ambassadors and mission leaders concluded on Saturday, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In their three day meeting the Ethiopian ambassadors and mission leaders have assessed their performance in the previous fiscal year and discussed issues regarding the institutional-level reform.

He said diplomats should notice changes in geostrategic interests to register better results.

The ambassadors and mission leaders had pledged to do their level best in the diplomatic sector, considering the challenges the country has been going through lately.