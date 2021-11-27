Ethiopia’s Successful Peacekeeping Operations Pride to Africa, Says Ghanaian Military Delegation Head

November, 27,2021 (ENA) Ethiopia’s contribution to peacekeeping operations in the world is not only a source of pride for the country but also to the continent of Africa, a Ghanaian Military delegate said.



The delegate made the remark during the evaluation visit a delegation held to the 24th motorized peacekeeping battalion deployed in Abiye on Friday.

Head of the delegation, Colonel Francis Sake said after the visit that even if Ghana has longer participation in peacekeeping operations, Ethiopia is in a better position in terms of experiences that is also recognized and respected by the United Nations.

“We have observed during our visit that Ethiopia had used its experience and was able to bring peace in the region by deploying the only peacekeepers in an unprecedented way in the region with the agreement reached between the two Sudanese and secured peace and security,” he added.

This is a great pride not only to Ethiopia but to the whole of Africa, Colonel Sake underscored.

According to him, the delegation also observed that the efforts undertaken by members of the battalion to prevent conflicts and create coexistence between the two tribes in the region have been immensely challenging.