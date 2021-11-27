“#No More” Campaign Should be Amplified: African Dev’t Group President & CEO

November, 27,2021 (ENA) The “#No More” campaign by Ethiopians and friends of Ethiopia should be amplified, according to African Development Group.



Currently organized by the Horn of Africa Hub, the #No More campaign was created by a coalition of Ethiopian and Eritrean activists led by former Al Jazeera & current CBS journalist Hermela Aregawi.

Its central objective is to oppose the ongoing Western media disinformation campaign, economic warfare, diplomatic propaganda and military interventions in Africa in general, and the “Horn of Africa” in particular.

Talking to ENA, African Development Group President and CEO Kassoum Coulibaly said the campaign should be amplified.

“This campaign should be amplified. We need media, including TV, radio, websites, and so on, from Ethiopia to be open to us. We need to have different languages like French, Arabic, Spanish, and Portuguese to come together from Africa.”

Furthermore, the president and CEO said talk on only online is not enough. People inside and outside the continent, Africans and Ethiopian Peace Corps builders across the continent need to have a voice.

According to him, the continent should not allow any Western country to interfere in African issues.

“We need to raise our voice as pan-Africanists, as Africanist inside Africa and come together as one children of Africa. So, we need to have peace and reconciliation now in Ethiopia because we are Africans and we are Ethiopians. Peace in Ethiopia is peace in Africa.”

Recalling that he had spent seven days last week in Addis Ababa, he said “ Ethiopia is safe and Addis Ababa is safe. And we need to continue flying Ethiopian to take our travel. Nothing will happen to us … Ethiopian Airlines is our pan-African best and well known airlines. We are proud to have Ethiopian Airlines in Africa. It is an airline I took everywhere whenever I go to Africa.”

Coulibaly called on African citizens inside and outside Africa to come together as one people to support Ethiopia to bring peace and stability.

“Now I am supporting Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed as our prime minister. Our proud leader has been doing great job to bring peace and reconciliation. So, we support him,” he said.

Noting that Africa has the youngest population in the world with ample resources, the president and CEO said no power that wants to take the power of Africa should be allowed. “This campaign is not only for Ethiopia but also for Mali, western African countries, central African countries, and other regions in the Africa.”

The solution is that “we African love each other and come together as one country so that we can understand how to manage and confront negative campaign we are facing from powers out of the continent,” he noted.

“We are proud to be Africans and Ethiopians. We want to fight for our political freedom. We want to fight for our economic freedom and sustainable development freedom.”

Coulibaly stressed that as human beings Africans need to stand up and fight. “I am taking the lead to put in place African Peace Corps to come right now to Ethiopia and with all over African young women and men to bring peace and reconciliation and to support communities towards sustainable development and make Ethiopia great again. When Ethiopia is great again, Africa will be great again.”