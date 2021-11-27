Ethiopians, Eritreans Hold Demonstration Denouncing Unjust Pressure on Ethiopia

November, 27,2021 (ENA) A demonstration organized by Ethiopians and Eritreans living Norway was held in Oslo, Norway, today to denounce the unjust pressure by some Western countries on Ethiopia.

Ethiopian Diaspora community members living in Oslo, Bergen, Stavanger, Trondheim and other Norwegian cities as well as citizens of Africa and friends of Ethiopia took part in the demonstration.

The demonstrators marched from the Central Station in Oslo to the country’s parliament.

Slogans such as “Western countries Hands off Ethiopia, “International media stop reporting fake news on Ethiopia,” “Ethiopia’s problem will be solved by Ethiopians,” “African Solution for African Problem”, and “#Nomore” were chanted.

The demonstration in the Norwegian capital was organized by Ethiopian and Eritrea civic associations, it was learned.