Terrorist TPLF Throws over 1 Million Students Out of School in Amhara Region Alone: GCE

Addis Ababa November, 27,2021 (ENA) Some 1.2 million students are out of school and about 47,000 teachers out of job in the Amhara region due to the invasion of the terrorist TPLF group, according to Government Communication Service (GCE).

Briefing journalists today, Government Communication Service State Minister Selamawit Kassa disclosed that close to 1.2 million students are out of school and about 47,000 teachers jobless in the region.

The terrorist group has also damaged two teacher training institutes and destroyed some 1,660 schools in the Amhara region alone. Of the total 1,660 damaged schools, 277 are totally destroyed.

In Afar region, the terrorist TPLF also damaged 455 schools. the state minister added.

According to her, the terrorist group has also been creating social and economic crises in Amhara and Afar regions.

To partly alleviate the problem, the federal government has provided over 265,000 quintals of food aid for more than 1 million displaced people in the Amhara region relief food over the last three days.

Similarly, over 36,000 quintals of and food has been provided for 76,000 displaced persons in Afar region.

Also, two humanitarian air flights and 83 trucks carrying aid have been dispatched to Tigray region, Selamawit stated.

Meanwhile, the government, in collaboration with partners and stakeholders, is making preparations to reconstruct the damaged and destroyed schools and institutions in areas liberated from TPLF.

Finally, she noted that Ethiopian security forces have been on the offensive and are liberating invaded areas in Amhara and Afar regions from the terrorist group.

The state minister called on the public to increase their support for the survival campaign and stand alongside the defense force to end the damages and atrocities being committed by the terrorist group.