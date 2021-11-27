Demonstration to be Held in South Africa to Denounce Neocolonialism, Western Pressure

November 27/2021 (ENA) Demonstration to be held in Pretoria, South Africa on Monday to denounce the attempts of some western nations to impose the new form of colonialism on the continent of Africa, the organizers disclosed.

The demonstration is organized by the United Ethiopian Community Association in South Africa in collaboration with the African Diaspora Forum.

The African Diaspora Forum is an organization of diaspora communities from 35 African countries.

Chairperson of the United Ethiopian Community Association in South Africa, Prof. Mulatu Fekadu told ENA that the demonstration will take place on the coming Monday in front of the US Embassy and European Union Mission offices in Pretoria.

The demonstrators are expected to extend message that denounce the attempts being made by some western countries to impose a new form of colonial ideology on African nations including Ethiopia.

The participants of the rally will stress the need to promote the idea of “African solution to Africa’s problems,” by condemning foreign interference in the internal affairs of African countries, Prof. Mulatu said.

According to Mulatu Ethiopians and Ethiopian origin living in 9 states of South Africa, as well as South Africans and Pan-Africanists will take part in the rally.

Leaders of political parties in South African including African National Congress (ANC) and others have been invited to take part in the demonstration.

“Ethiopia is fighting against the idea of ​​neo-colonialism that the West wants to impose on Africa,” he said, adding, Africans are currently voicing their support for Ethiopia’s struggle.

Members of the Ethiopian Diaspora in South Africa are not only protesting but also conducting diplomatic activities along with the Ethiopian Embassy in South Africa, he added.

South Africa has firm stand that Ethiopia’s problems can be solved with Africans solutions, the Chairperson of the United Ethiopian Community Association in South Africa said.