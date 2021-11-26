Ethiopian Security Forces Control Many Areas, Marching Toward Bati Kombolcha

The Ethiopian security forces are marching to Bati Kombolcha after they took control of mountains around Bati.

According to Government Communication Service, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed who is leading the entire security forces to carry out the survival campaign is fulfilling his promise to the people of Ethiopia.

Inspired by the determination of the premier, Ethiopian security forces had already liberated Kasagita from the terrorist TPLF in the battle of Bati Kasagita front and then controlled Burka and town and mountains around Bati town. They are now heading to Bati Kombolcha.

In the Afar region, Chifra front, the army is advancing after liberating Chiftu, Chifra town and its environs from the invaders.