Kuwait Donates 7 Mn Birr Worth Humanitarian Aid to IDPs in Debre Birhan Town

November 26/2021 (ENA) The government and people of Kuwait have donated over 7 million Birr worth of food and non-food items to displaced people in Debre Birhan town of Amhara Regional State.

The donation delivered through Direct Aid of Kuwait includes rice, edible oil, and blankets.

Direct Aid country Director, Taha Mohammad said during the occasion that this is not the first humanitarian donation provided by the organization for Ethiopia.

Similar donations were provided to people affected by floods in Afar region, he said, adding that Direct Aid has also rendered support to people affected by COVID-19 and other social challenges.

According to the country director, the humanitarian assistance will be enhanced in the future.