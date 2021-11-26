Army Marching Forward, Many Greater Victories Yet to Come: PM Abiy

November 26/2021 (ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said that the Ethiopian army is marching onward and will continue until Ethiopia’s freedom is ensured.



In his video message from the war front, the premier explained that “what you see behind me is a mountain area that was a strong hold for the enemy until yesterday.”

“Now we have managed to clear the area fully. The morale of the defense forces is really great. The war is being undertaken with great feat. Now we have taken Kasagita. Today we will take over Chifra and Burqa.”

He added, “We are confident that we will make this happen through victory. Our people are beside us. Our brothers in Ethiopia are using all their capacity to make their voices heard. Academics are also making their voices heard.”

So, “our role is to be at the forefront leading the forces and ensuring success. You have seen the victory attained in a one day battle. This will continue with many greater victories,” the PM noted.

Abiy further pointed out: “The enemy does not have a posture that can compete with us. We will win. And we will transfer a free and prosperous country for our children. That is what we are here to do. And the results are good.”

He affirmed, “We will continue until Ethiopia’s freedom is ensured. What we want to see is an Ethiopia that stands on our sacrifices either to be Ethiopian or to be Ethiopia.”