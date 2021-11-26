Health Ministry Commends China for Supporting Ethiopia’s Health System

Addis Ababa November 26/2021 (ENA) Health Minister Dr Lia Taddesee appreciated the Chinese government for its continued support in strengthening the health system of Ethiopia.

The Minister made the remark during a ceremony organized to thank the Chinese Medical team who are leaving after serving for a year at Tirunesh Bejing Hospital.

Tirunesh Bejing Hospital, which is also known as Ethio-China Friendship Hospital, was built with financial support from the Chinese government.

China has been sending medical teams to the hospital every year since 2012 as part of one of the largest public health cooperation projects with the East African nation.

“My sincere thanks to the Chinese Medical team with different specialties, who are leaving after serving for a year at Tirunesh Bejing Hospital providing care and transferring skills. I thank the Chinese Government for the continued support in strengthening our Health system,” Lia Twitted.