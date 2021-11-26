Annual Meeting of Ethiopian Ambassadors, Mission Leaders Kicks off

Addis Ababa November 26/2021 (ENA) The annual meeting of Ethiopian ambassadors and mission leaders has kicked off on Thursday, Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

At the opening ceremony of the meeting, State Minister, Ambassador Redwan Hussein spoke in detail about the Ministry’s reform process that went through steps in identifying gaps and charting out plans to transform the institution.

The State Minister said that the institutional reform was not an abrupt decision but a conscious choice made as part of the multifaceted reform process in the country.

He also explained various factors that the ongoing institutional reform process has considered, including technological changes and shifts in geostrategic interests.

Speaking on the current situation in the country, he said cooperation among stakeholders is indispensable to address challenges and curb problems imposed by terrorist elements in the country and their enablers.

In line with the theme of the ongoing meeting, Ambassador Redwan stressed the need to have a paradigm shift in the way we do diplomacy, recognizing contemporary challenges and shifting realities.

During their three-day meeting, the ambassadors will review, among others, the performance of the 2020 fiscal year, deliberate on the ongoing institutional reform, and discuss the 2021 fiscal year plan.