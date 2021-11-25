Former Finnish Diplomat Blames TPLF for Rejecting Ceasefire, Expanding Conflict

Addis Ababa November 16/2014 (ENA) The conflict in Ethiopia expanded because the insurgent TPLF refused to accept the unilateral ceasefire declared by the federal government in summer along with the humanitarian aid agencies operation, former Finnish diplomat Simo Parviainen said.

In an exclusive interview with ENA, the former diplomat said the insurgency decided to expand the conflict into Amhara and Afar regions even if the Ethiopian government declared a unilateral ceasefire.

According to him, millions of innocent people in those regions who were previously not affected by the conflict are now suffering due to the TPLF provocatively expanded conflict.

” This is very true that the conflict has been expanded because of this humanitarian operation, also prolonging the conflict. This is the unfortunate truth. This is the truth, I fear,” Parviainen underscored.

The diplomat further noted that there many internal displaced persons (IDPS) in Amhara and Afar regions who are not receiving any assistance from the international humanitarian aid agencies as they are solely focused on delivering aid to Tigray, even if they are supposed to deliver humanitarian aid to all parts of the country.

” I understand that humanitarian delivery is very difficult in this kind of environment; but as much as possible it needs to reach all those who are in need of support,’’ he stressed.

According to him, the ceasefire declared by the government in summer was a very good chance for the parties. Unfortunately the opportunity was lost because the insurgency in Tigray wanted to expand the conflict into Amhara and Afar regions.

Parviainen further stated that the pertinent international community, including NGOs, have been completely silence while TPLF forced children to engage into war and their families being forced to put their children into the army being sacrificed in this conflict in a very cruel way, although they are supposed to be a voice for these people who are voiceless.

The insurgency TPLF is also using hunger as a weapon in the conflict, and this has been enabled by the humanitarian agencies, the former diplomat added.

The former diplomat pointed out that bolstering the insurgency to go in the violent road more and more has been the basic problem which prolongs the conflict unfortunately.