Demonstrators in Addis Urge Some Western Governments to Reassess Policies Towards Ethiopia

Addis Ababa November 25/2014 (ENA) A huge demonstration held in Addis Ababa today denounced some Western powers for meddling in the internal affairs of Ethiopia and urged the governments to reassess their policies towards Ethiopia.

The demonstration was organized by the Consortium of Civil Society Organizations in Ethiopia.

The gathering split at Arat Kilo and marched to the embassies of USA and the United Kingdom in Addis Ababa.

The demonstrators, who condemned the interference of some Western governments and their siding with the terrorist TPLF, called on the governments to reassess their policies towards Ethiopia.

They further condemned the international media outlets such as CNN, BBC and Reuters for disseminating fake news on Ethiopia.

Some of the demonstrators marched holding lighted lanterns to symbolize the fact that the Western powers do not see the stark truth even when it is vivid.