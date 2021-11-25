The Naked Propaganda of Western Media against Ethiopian Leadership

By Staff Reporter

Over the last several decades, western media outlets particularly focused on defamation of African leaders who refused to accept the wanton dictates of the western neo-liberal governments who have continued to undermine peace and stability in the region. The crisis in Libya, Somalia and other countries like Congo in 1961 Zimbabwe have always been triggered by a wave of propaganda trumpeted by western media companies who were pocketing huge fund by fabricating false and make news on African leaders who do not follow their dictates.

Let us carefully look at news from major western media agendas only in two days. It is interesting to see how they coordinate the write up of their news to show their disrespect for a leader of a historic country like Ethiopia who fought in flesh and blood for peace in the world and Africa.

It is to be recalled that Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed few days ago announced his decision to lead the army from the battlefield. Most of western media reported this by identifying Abiy with “ Nobel Peace Prize winner” in their stories with an attempt to give negative impression towards the audience. In their carefully targeted and orchestrated campaign on the personal leadership of the Prime Minister and his decision to lead the battle against western supported terrorist organization- TPLF, the western media outlets are now engaged on a character assassination of Ethiopia’s Prime Minister who has decided to proceed to the battle fronts to lead the national resistance, repulsion and ultimate annihilation of the terrorist junta forces.

For instance, on November 23,2021 AFP wrote “Ethiopian Prime Minister and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Abiy Ahmed pledged Monday to lead government soldiers from the front line….”

On its issue of November 23,2021, Aljazeera wrote “Ethiopia’s Nobel Peace Prize-winning Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has said he will lead his country’s army “from the battlefront” starting on Tuesday.

A glance at the excepts from the above quoted news items from prominent western media outlets shows that they have coordinated their news in such a way to defame and discredit the Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Prime Minister Abiy asserting that a leader who is awarded on peace is going to the front to lead a war.

These media companies have enough knowledge of the fact that Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is also the Commander in Chief of the Ethiopian Defense Forces. They are trying to tell the world that a leader of a country like Ethiopia which is plagued, plundered and devastated by a horde of terrorist forces should just sit in office and watch when thousands of children, mothers, religious leaders and the elderly are murdered in day light and when underage children and their mothers are raped in the most savage manner.

Through their faltering propaganda at the 11th hour when terrorist TPLF is swiftly heading to its graveyard, they are attempting to aid the terrorist organization which is indeed an unforgettable black spot in the history of this glorious country. Even after a month has elapsed from the date on which their army commander Tsadikan Gebreselassie bragged and boasted that they will occupy Addis Ababa, the western media companies attempt to fool themselves and the world that “TPLF is at the gates of Addis Ababa.

The media companies do not at all care about the lives that are lost, displaced and incapacitated due to the brazen war waged on the people of Ethiopia but continue to sing on the valor of a terrorist army that has boarded on a sinking ship.

It is appalling to see that reporters and their editors from the western media are defying the most elementary media ethical standards written in their editorial polices calling for truthfulness, balance, trustworthiness and professionalism.

The Eritrean Foreign Minister, Yemane Gebremeskel rightly responded to the repeated western media allegation about the Nobel Peace Prize Awarded to Prime Minister Abiy twitting that “Obama’s escalation and multiple surges in Afghanistan, NATO’s war that the US “led from behind” in Libya and US entanglement in Syria after Secretary of State Hilary Clinton declared that “ Assad has lost legitimacy” occurred after President Obama was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize”

Yemane exposed the fact that when Ethiopian leaders come to the leadership of their army to guide them, they are wrong because the leader is Nobel Peace Prize laureate but when President Obama who admitted that one of thins greatest mistakes during his term in the white house was his decision to interfere into Afghanistan, no dust was blown into the air. When an Ethiopian leader who is also by law the Commander in Chief ENDF heads to the battle front to free Citizens in Tigray and areas ravaged by terrorist vandalism in Amhara and Afar a lot of gossip and sarcasm fills the air in Europe and the US.

Prime Minister Abiy won the Nobel Peace Prize because after 20 years of lull family separation and disconnection ended and the two countries made peace which was highly demanded by the western politicians. The two countries will certainly remain the bulwarks of peace on the Horn of Africa. That is why they are fighting against terrorist TPLF that also shelled Asmera.

Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed brokered peace in Sudan, settled border sea disputes between Somalia and Kenya, worked hard to bring lasting peace between warring factions in South Sudan and therefore legitimately deserved the Nobel Peace Prize which western media outlets confess to accept and refrain from immoral and unacceptable jokes and mockery.

As stated by the Norwegian Nobel Committee during the occasion that Abiy was awarded the prize for his commendable achievements to bring peace with neighboring country Eritrea. The announcement issued at the time reads:

“The committee has decided to award the Nobel Peace Prize for 2019 to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali for his efforts to achieve peace and international cooperation, and in particular for his decisive initiative to resolve the border conflict with neighboring Eritrea. The prize is also meant to recognize all the stakeholders working for peace and reconciliation in Ethiopia and in the East and Northeast African regions. When Abiy Ahmed became Prime Minister in April 2018, he made it clear that he wished to resume peace talks with Eritrea. In close cooperation with Isaias Afwerki, the President of Eritrea, Abiy Ahmed quickly worked out the principles of a peace agreement to end the long “no peace, no war” stalemate between the two countries. These principles are set out in the declarations that Prime Minister Abiy and President Afwerki signed in Asmara and Jeddah last July and September. An important premise for the breakthrough was Abiy Ahmed’s unconditional willingness to accept the arbitration ruling of an international boundary commission in 2002. Peace does not arise from the actions of one party alone. When Prime Minister Abiy reached out his hand, President Afwerki grasped it, and helped to formalize the peace process between the two countries. The Norwegian Nobel Committee hopes the peace agreement will help to bring about positive change for the entire populations of Ethiopia and Eritrea.”

However the media is engaged in personal characterization by name calling, defamation, satirizing on the achievements and personal contributions of Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed has been a common strategy pursued in discrediting Ethiopia’s reform programs and disrespect to a Prime Minister chosen by a landslide vote to lead his country to democracy and social development.