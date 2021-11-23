Official Formation of South West Ethiopia Regional State Underway

November 23/ 2021 (ENA) The formation of the new South West Ethiopia Regional State is underway in Bonga town in the presence of representatives of the five zones and one special district that joined to form the regional state.

It is to be recalled that a referendum was conducted on September 30 to form the South West Ethiopia People Regional state by joining Kaffa, Sheka, Bench Sheko, Dawuro, West Omo zones and Konta special district.

The new region is holding its council meeting today and expected to appoint chief administrator, House Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the council.

The council will also introduce regional flag and endorse regional constitution as well as discus on various regulations.

The new government will have 52 members of regional council drawn from all Zones and Special district.

According to the Chairperson, the capital of South West Ethiopia people’s Regional State will be more than one to bring relative development in all areas.