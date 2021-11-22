New Regional State Prepares Legal Framework to Ensure Equity among Nations, Nationalities

Addis Ababa November 22/2021 (ENA) A legal framework has been prepared with a view to ensuring equity and fairness among the nations and nationalities of Ethiopia residing in the South West Ethiopia People Regional state which is going to be formed tomorrow.

It is to be recalled that a referendum was conducted on September 30 to form the South West Ethiopia People Regional state by combining Kaffa, Sheka, Bench Sheko, Dawuro, West Omo zones and Konta special woreda.

As per the results of the referendum, the residents have voted in favor of forming the South-West Ethiopian people regional state.

In his press briefing to journalists today, Chairperson of Referendum Office, Dr. Negash Wagesho said the referendum conducted to form the new region is part of the reforms undertaken in the country.

He stated that taking into account the challenge that has seen in the existing regions, the new region will work to address the political and economic demand of the people by establishing equity in all aspects of the regional state.

In this regard, a framework has been prepared in compliance with the country’s 10 years prospective plan, he said.

Preparation has been finalized to form the new regional government which was a longtime demand of the people in the area, Negash indicated.

The new region is expected to conduct its council meeting tomorrow and expected to appoint chief administrator, House speaker and deputy speaker of the council.

Introduction of regional flag and endorsement of regional constitution as well as various regulations will also be approved during the council meeting.

The new government to be established tomorrow will have 52 members of regional council drawn from all Zones and Special woreda.

According to the Chairperson, the capital of South West Ethiopia people’s Regional State will be more than one to bring relative development in all areas.