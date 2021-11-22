Addis Ababa November 22/2021 (ENA) South West Ethiopia People Region to be officially established tomorrow as one of Ethiopian’s 11th regional state.

It is to be recalled that a referendum was conducted on September 30 to form the South West Ethiopia People Regional state by combining Kaffa, Sheka, Bench Sheko, Dawuro, West Omo zones and Konta special woreda.

As per the results of the referendum, the residents of Kaffa, Sheka, Bench Sheko, Dawuro, West Omo zones and Konta special woreda have voted in favor of forming the South-West Ethiopian people regional state.

The new region is expected to conduct its council meeting tomorrow and expected to appoint chief administrator, House speaker and deputy speaker of the council.

Introduction of regional flag and endorsement of regional constitution as well as various regulations will also be approved during the council meeting.

According to ENA’s reporter, people drawn from various places have been gathered to Bonga town to express their joy while guests from federal and regional state have also been arriving in the town to attend official formation of the regional state.