Ethiopians Hold Demonstrations in 27 Major Cities Across World

November 22/2021 (ENA) Tens of thousands of Ethiopians in 27 cities around the world have rallied on Sunday to protest against foreign interference in the internal affairs of Ethiopia.



The Ethiopian diaspora and friends of Ethiopia held demonstrations in 27 major cities across the globe including London, Washington DC, Jerusalem, and several cities in Canada under the slogan “#No More”.

The demonstrators have shown their solidarity to ensuring the unity and sovereignty of Ethiopia.

The huge rallies strongly condemned undue pressures of the US and some other western governments.

They have also denounced the fake reports of international media outlets and efforts to topple the elected government of Ethiopia.

The demonstrators urged the US government to reconsider its policy of dividing Ethiopia and peoples of the Horn of Africa.

The Ethiopians have also demanded the US to refrain from implementing its wrong policy over Ethiopia as supporting the TPLF terrorist group is a threat not only to Ethiopia but also to the Horn of Africa and the continent as a whole.