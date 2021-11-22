The Dire Consequences of US Proxy War on Ethiopia

BY S. DIBABA

With unprecedented second round of betrayal after the London Conference of 1991, the US is again sponsoring terrorist TPLF to reinstate it on power against the interest of the people of Ethiopia who have decided who should rule the country upon the completion of the 6th National Election.

In gross violation of international law and the UN Charter, the US is conducting a proxy war on Ethiopia through terrorist TPLF which is making a futile attempt to destroy Ethiopia and its statehood. The US is trying in vain to establish a puppet regime in Ethiopia with full coordination with the US.

The US has full knowledge of the crimes against humanity and violations of Human rights conducted by terrorist TPLF but chose to ignore the plights of the peoples of Ethiopia and continued to provide diplomatic and logistics support to a terrorist organization that has recently threatened to hunt down foreign nationals coming from countries that are working with Ethiopia confirming its candidacy for a position as an international terrorist organization similar to Al-Qaida, Al-Shabab, Shining Path and Boko Haram.

It is regrettable to know that terrorist TPLF has destroyed thousands of schools, hospitals, telephone infrastructural facilities built by Ethiopian tax payers. The US is exerting pressure which included a myriad of sanctions to compel the people of Ethiopia to submit to a defunct tyrannical rule of the terrorist organization. Terrorist TPLF is the only terrorist organization in Africa enjoying support from the US.

The US never cared to condiment the savage activities of terrorist TPLF in Ethiopia and provided it with blind support in utter betrayal on the people of Ethiopia.

Recent reports coming out from international media outlets like the Jordan Times reported that the US has installed a satellite network that releases information on the situation on the ground at the major battle areas in Amhara and Afar regions.

One may ask a question on why the US is supporting this terrorist organization that harbors mistrust on the US as indicated on its strategy document issued a year ago. In the first place in gross defiance of international law the US wants to drive a wedge between Ethiopia and its partners like Russia, China, Turkey and even India. The US was in effect pushed out of the diplomatic battle on the Horn of Africa due to its reluctance to engage in development programs in Africa that are geared sustainable development but restricted it to aid packages that failed to show significant impact on long term economic development of these countries.

The US State Department is now engaged in attempting to use the neighboring countries of Ethiopia forcing them to forfeit the good diplomatic relations that Ethiopia has enjoyed with them. For instance Mr. Jeffery D Feltman, US special envoy to the Horn of Africa is engaged in shuttle diplomacy traveling between Addis Ababa and Nairobi to facilitate more pressures on Ethiopia from Nairobi, a city that is hosting clandestine groups which are busy hatching multiple conspiracies on Ethiopia. The relationship between Kenya and Ethiopia is tested through hundreds of years of amicable relation. Kenya shall remain Ethiopia’s sisterly country.

Moreover, the US detests the establishment of strong government who strive for self-reliance and national unity and therefore wants a government that is subservient only to US strategic interest. The US organized the downfall of the Derge regime through the CIA and intends to repeat the same drama after three decades.

Imagine, 3 million children are out of school in Amhara due to the destructive war on the region staged by terrorist TPLF while remaining totally cognizant of the reality the US ignores this fact and still wishes to support terrorist TPLF to disintegrate Ethiopia and destroy its history. The US is using human rights issues and mass destruction of facilities only to wrongly attribute it to the legitimate and democratic government of Ethiopia. The US has lofty goals of ascertaining its national interest but forgets the clear fact that Ethiopia is not Afghanistan, Syria, Iraq where the US became a major catalyst for destruction of the national aspirations of three countries.

The US is trying to mobilize a member of African countries to pressure Ethiopia to come to the negotiating table ignoring the fact that Ethiopia was a pioneer in calling for peaceful settlement of the crisis in Tigray. No country or organization intends to make terrorist TPLF accountable for the crimes it has committed on the people of Ethiopia. The Ethiopian government to date is the most misunderstood government while the major international powers are imprisoned by the false propaganda from terrorist.

The wrong foreign policy and diplomacy currently pursued by the Biden Administration is becoming a major cause for trying to dismantle the age old people to people relations between the peoples of the two countries.

The US current administration has mobilized the EU on the people and government of Ethiopia and is forcing EU member countries to declare more sanctions on the country as if the pervious sanctions hurdled on the people of Ethiopia is not enough. This will add no value to the promotion of peace either in Ethiopia or the Horn of Africa.

The fact that the US has declared sanctions on military and security cooperation with Ethiopia has emboldened terrorist forces in the Horn of Africa which are already working on the destabilization of the region.

The US policy which has culminated in a proxy war on Ethiopia is also geared at discouraging the tripartite agreements made between the governments of Ethiopia, Eretria and Somalia which aims at a regional economic cooperation and integration.

The US foreign policy of intervention into the internal affairs of the countries of the Horn is also aimed at a neo-colonial ambition of controlling the Red Sea and Horn of Africa which is an outlet to the Indian Ocean and the Far East. In order to achieve this, the US either engaged in creating discord between the countries of the Horn in an attempt to play one against the other or ferment a total crisis to mentor a regime change in favor of US interests. This will certainly further tarnish US relation with `the countries of the Horn of Africa.

Among other things, the US is trying to use the good office of the AU in Africa to dictate its national interest through the support it provides to the AU. This would put the US on collusion course that could affect its foreign policy and diplomatic objectives.

Africa is undergoing rapid socio-economic changes which call for pan African unity in regional socio-economic and political cooperation which could seriously affect Afro-US relations. US foreign policy and diplomatic strategies on Ethiopia and the Horn of Africa at large need to consider the gains of constructive partnership instead of trying to forces Ethiopia to bow down to the dictates that are issued from Washington.

With the demise of terrorist TPLF and its fallout at the battle front, the US needs to review its blind support for terrorist TPLF that is already busy digging its own grave yard. The US needs to carefully assess the objective reality in Ethiopia instead of basing its policies on misinformation from the propaganda machineries of the terrorist organization.