Addis Ababa November 21/2021 (ENA) Ethiopians in Dallas-Texas gathered together for the second time and donated 305,000 USD to support displaced communities by TPLF’s war of ruthless aggression, according Ethiopian Ambassador to USA, Fistum Arega said.

The Ambassador said Ethiopians in Dallas set a new record in diaspora contributions.

Fistum thanked those who have exerted effort to collect the contribution to support the displaced communities.