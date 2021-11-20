U.S Needs to Support Democratically Elected Government of Ethiopia: American Tourist

Addis Ababa, November 20/2021 (ENA) The Government of the United States of America needs to support and work with the democratically elected Government of Ethiopia which enjoys huge public support, an American tourist told ENA.

In an exclusive interview with the Ethiopian News Agency (ENA), Melissa Dabi said the U.S government should stop imposing sanctions and support the government in power.

It’s unfair to sanction Ethiopia because this is a democratically elected government for the first time in the history of the country and we need to continue to build on that, she added.

“American people need to support the government here. Prime Minister Abiy was elected freely, it was a very fair election in my opinion; and we need to support it. We need to support him and build that relationship and make it strong again.”

According to her, Americans love Ethiopia but most of the time they don’t get the real story and it’s really hard for them to know what’s happening or to really understand the true Ethiopia.

Before she traveled to Ethiopia, Dabi had heard fake news from international media like CNN, BBC and Al Jazeera claiming that it’s dangerous to travel to the country.

But, she said “I don’t witness any of that. I feel very safe and don’t feel scared. This is a very peaceful country.”

Dabi noted that “it is not fair and I want the American people to know that they do they research? Don’t listen just to what the media is telling you. There are a lot of other channels to go like YouTube channels. Go and find the real news in here, what is really happening. Don’t always trust the media because they have always agenda.”

Commenting about atrocities committed by the TPLF terrorist group, she said “this is very frustrating for me honestly. All of the West are supporting TPLF and I don’t understand. It’s wrong. We need to support the government here, and we need to respect that the TPLF is a terrorist organization.”

“It breaks my heart. Innocent people were violated and being tortured. It is very hard to see that and I don’t understand how we can support that type of terrorist group committing such horrible things on its own people,” she said.

The American tourist said TPLF is bringing divisiveness and tried to create unrest. It does not want peace for this country.

“My message to Ethiopians is just be strong,” Dabi said, adding that “ you have suffered many challenges in the past and you can always overcome. I want Ethiopian people to know that not all Americans are against you. We are for you and we want to help you and that’s why I wanted to come today to share my views. So, maybe somebody will hear me in America and they will see the truth and begin to support Ethiopia and its government.”

She further stated that Ethiopia and U.S have enjoyed very strong relations, and this need to come again.

The United States established diplomatic relations with Ethiopia in 1903, and has maintained them ever since.