DPM & FM Demeke Confers with DRC Counterpart

Addis Ababa, November 20/2021 (ENA) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Ethiopia, Demeke Mekonnen, had received and spoke with his counterpart from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) , Christophe Lutundula on Friday.

During their discussion, the two sides covered a range of issues regarding the conflict in North Ethiopia and the role that the DRC and the African Union can play as parts of the solution.

Conveying a verbal message from the President of the DRC, Felix Tshisekedi, Lutundula stated that, as the current chair of the African Union, the President has been closely following the situation in Ethiopia.

He said President Tshisekedi sent high-level DRC officials to Ethiopia as part of the Congolese delegation to show solidarity, brotherhood, and commitment to peace in Ethiopia.

The President of the DRC strongly condemns any attempts to hold power through the use of force in Ethiopia and compromise the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the country.

He finally underscored that the DRC believes that the destabilization of Ethiopia would undermine the African Union and the Continent.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Demeke, on his part, appreciated the initiative of the President of the DRC to support and encourage peace efforts in Ethiopia.

He also outlined important points that Ethiopia would like to see from both the DRC and African Union member states regarding issues in the conflict, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Demeke urged the DRC and other member states of the AU to note the Ethiopian Government’s declaration of a Unilateral Humanitarian Ceasefire as a peace offer that failed because the TPLF rejected it.

He said Ethiopia expects a clear message of solidarity from the DRC that unequivocally and boldly condemns the TPLF for expanding the conflict in neighboring regions and prolonging the misery of the Ethiopian people.

Deputy PM finally appreciated the commitment of the AU to solve the conflict driven by the ideals of Pan Africanism and called on the DRC to support the initiative of former Nigerian President, H.E. Olusegun Obasanjo.