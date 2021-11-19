Int’l Political Analysts Says West are Using Hybrid War against Ethiopia to serve their Interests

Addis Ababa November 19/2021 (ENA) An international political analyst Ajamo Baraka said the current pressure being undertaken by the western world against Ethiopia is part of the activities of global imperialists that are using hybrid war methodology to serve their interests.



Hybrid war is a multidimensional effort to undermine the sovereignty of states they have targeted, whose central component is information war, he added.

The bond between TPLF and the US is all about common objective, the political analyst indicated adding that TPLF is an instrument that serves US’s mission to balkanize Ethiopia.

“US policy makers care for nothing and anyone. They are driven by objectives interest. If the TPLF is an instrument to be used to balkanized the Ethiopian state, then they become the friend of the US just like Ethiopia for quite some time was a friend of the US under the rule of TPLF. So this is what drives the US.”

According to him, the punitive measure being exerted on Ethiopia would not serve the problem and it is undermining the sovereignty of the country.

“These are coercion pressures put on the state in order to advance US’s interest. It is only going to intensify the process,” Ajamu told OBN.

The US government is mongering war against Ethiopia just for the sake of maintaining its own global hegemony, he added.

The international political analyst further pointed out that the US government is striving to execute its policy in the horn of Africa per the directive of its policy.

He said there is no any other secrete behind the simmering propaganda against Ethiopia by the global powers. The contemporary US policy which is so called full spectrum policy is the road map to attain the ultimate global hegemony, he said.

“ the US has been quite clear about its intentions not only in Africa but globally. And their intentions are very simply. They want to maintain global hegemony. Their policies are informed by a sense of full spectrum dominance. Full spectrum dominance is the idea that US would be globally hegemonic and they are in every region in any particular steps they build potential power to challenge US interest in a particular region, be it in Africa or Latin America or even Asia”