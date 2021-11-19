Civil Aviation Authority Dismisses Allegation that Ethiopian Airspace Is Not Safe, Secure

Addis Ababa November 19/2021 (ENA) Ethiopian Civil Aviation Authority dismissed today the warning issued and released by media outlets that Ethiopian Airspace including the Addis Ababa International Airport is not safe.

The authority noted that any flight in Ethiopian Airspace, including Addis Ababa International Airport is safe and secured.

“We strongly assure users of our airspace and airports that we are not compromising their safety and security as we are taking every measure to ensure safe and secured flight operation as before; we are complying with the international standards of safety and security measure,” a press release of Civil Aviation Authority stressed.

According to the authority, the warning issued and released by media outlets is baseless and quite contradictory to the reality.