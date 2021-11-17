Ethiopia Condemns Terrorist Attacks Conducted in Kampala, Uganda

Addis Ababa, November 17, 2021 (ENA) The government of Ethiopia has condemned the twin terrorist attacks orchestrated in the Ugandan capital Kampala on November 16, 2021.



Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement today that the government of Ethiopia has learned with dismay of the deaths and injuries of civilians and police officers on November 16, 2021, of the twin terrorist attacks in Kampala.

According to the statement, the government of Ethiopia condemns these cowardly attacks on the strongest terms while expressing solidarity with the people and government of the Republic of Uganda.

Ethiopia had also been a victim of similar terrorist attacks that claimed the lives of innocent people and destroyed property, the statement said.

“The government of Ethiopia and Uganda deployed their men and women in uniform in Somalia, realizing that cooperation is indispensable in fighting terrorism.”

The statement pointed out that the Government of Ethiopia is confident that the attack in Kampala will not deter Uganda or any other African countries from further fighting terrorism with even more resolve.

The Government of Ethiopia expresses its deepest condolences to the people and government of Uganda as well as to the bereaved families.