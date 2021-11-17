Ethiopian Diaspora, Friends of Ethiopia to Hold Worldwide Protest against U.S Intervention

Addis Ababa November 17/2021 (ENA) The Ethiopian Diaspora and friends of the nation will hold worldwide rallies against the intervention of the U.S and other foreign actors in the internal affairs of country this Sunday.

Coordinator of the protests, Kebadu Muluken told ENA that the rallies will be forums where Ethiopians and foreigners of Ethiopian descent as well as friends of Ethiopia make their voices heard by the international community and express their firm stand that they do not accept any intervention of Western countries in Ethiopia.

Recalling that similar demonstrations had taken place in Washington DC, Toronto and Brussels recently, he added that the rallies on Sunday will take in all major cities across the world.

Among the cities where the protests will be held on Sunday, November 21, 2021 include Washington DC, Atlanta, New York, Toronto, Calgary, Johannesburg, Tel Aviv, Tokyo, Sydney, London, Colorado, and Chicago, it was learned.

Kebadu pointed out that at the protests messages will be sent to some of the Western countries to stop their undue pressure and interference in Ethiopia; and call will be made to the international media to stop spreading disinformation about Ethiopia.