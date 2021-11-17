Undue Diplomatic Pressure and Media Warfare on Ethiopia Unacceptable: GCS

Addis Ababa November 17/2021 (ENA) Undue diplomatic pressure and international media warfare against Ethiopia are unacceptable, according to Government Communication Service (GCS).

Briefing the media on the current situation in the country today, Government Communication Service State Minister Kebede Desisa said the diplomatic pressure and media warfare continued to be unfair and unrealistic in the past week.

According to him, some international organizations, countries and individuals are tarnishing the image of Ethiopia by disseminating propaganda and accusing the government of breaches in the name of humanitarian assistance.

Some countries even went so far as to believe false information campaigns that they ordered their citizen to depart from the country, he noted.

The Government of Ethiopia is committed to providing humanitarian support fairly and facilitate humanitarian access for the needy, the state minister said, adding that some humanitarian officials are however disseminating fake information to meet their political and personal interests by tarnishing the good image of the government and country.

“Their interests are not providing humanitarian aid or promoting human rights as they remained silent when the junta committed human rights abuses, massacres, and attacks in Dessie and Kombolcha cities, and Afar region….Various observers have suggested that this is being done to satisfy their political ambitions, especially in their home countries.”

This is not beneficial for Ethiopia or the world, he said, blaming the countries for trying to put pressure on Ethiopia and supporting the TPLF terrorists group.

“Terrorist TPLF has committed human rights abuses in the Amhara and Afar regions, and millions are in need of humanitarian assistance,” he noted, adding that “aid agencies and countries had not however seen into this.”

Accusations and criticisms on the Ethiopian government to hide the crime of TPLF in various places are also unfounded, according to the state minister.

“Some international media outlets have been trying to exert pressures through propaganda on Ethiopia in order to gain the political clout they want. Particularly, Reuters, CNN and BBC are confusing Ethiopians and the international community with lies from unknown sources.”

Nevertheless, Kebede pointed out that it is heartening to see a promising national movement that would thwart foreign intervention, the media campaigns, and the terrorist TPLF’s attacks.

The people’s determination to safeguard the national unity and sovereignty are assuring and Ethiopia will not be dismantled by either foreign forces or internal traitors.

The state minister said the Ethiopian Diaspora have also been a voice for their country and clearly expressed that foreign intervention will not defeat the united people of Ethiopia.