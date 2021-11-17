PM Abiy Calls on Ethiopians to Push Back, Reverse Distorted Narrative

Addis Ababa November 17/2021 (ENA) Each Ethiopian must play a role in pushing back and reversing the distorted narrative as the nation is facing a sophisticated war waged using disinformation, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said.

PM Abiy twitted, “My fellow Ethiopians, let us not forget that we are also engaged in a sophisticated narrative war waged against the nation with many using disinformation as a pathway for their sinister moves.”

Each Ethiopian must play a role in pushing back and reversing the distorted narrative, he noted.

The premier further stated that “in unity we can write our own story.”