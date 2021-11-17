Ride to Capital Not Easy for TPLF to Repeat 1991 via Disinformation: Prof Bahru Zewde

Addis Ababa November 17/2021 /ENA/ The ride to the capital, Addis Ababa is not going to be an easy one for the TPLF forces to repeat history via disinformation as, 2021 is not 1991, veteran Historian Professor Bahru Zewde said.

The ride to the capital, Addis Ababa is not going to be an easy one for the TPLF forces to repeat history via disinformation as 2021 is not 1991, veteran Historian Professor Bahru Zewde said.

Following the reported capture of the towns by the forces of the TPLF in recent weeks, the world is abuzz with the imminent fall of the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, Bahru stated.

Professor Bahru pointed out in his latest article entitled “The age of disinformation: what exactly is happening in Ethiopia?” that CNN and the rest have been describing the events in lurid terms and the US embassy has issued an advisory to all non-essential staff to leave the country.

Accordingly, this is not surprising as the US state department has chosen to side with the TPLF from the outset. Yet, he noted indications from the front are that the ride is not going to be an easy one for the TPLF forces.

Apart from the Ethiopian National Defense Force, they will have to contend with Amhara and Afar militia as well as Amhara fanno.

Stressing that history will not repeating itself, Professor Bahru stated some facile parallels have been made with the TPLF march to Addis Ababa in 1991 soon after the fall of Dessie.

Yet, 2021 is not 1991. Then, it had the full support and collaboration of the forces of the Eritrean People’s Liberation Front, which was waging a parallel war to achieve Eritrean independence.

The Amhara people, who had their own grievances against the ruling Derg, paved the way to the capital for the TPLF, he sated.

For Prof. Bahru, now, the situation is entirely different.

Now, the TPLF seems determined to march over Amhara corpses, according to Bahru. The TPLF spokesperson is on record for saying, on more than one occasion, that they still have accounts to settle with the Amhara elite.

From its inception, the TPLF has harboured a visceral hatred of the Amhara. The manifesto with which it launched the armed struggle in 1976 bristles with anti-Amhara rhetoric.