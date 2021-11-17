Nation to Implement Electric Infrastructure Improvement Project With 100 Mil USD in 10 Cities

Addis Ababa November 17/2021 /ENA/ Ethiopian Electric Utility (EEU) will implement an electrical infrastructure improvement project in 10 rapidly growing cities with an outlay of 100 million USD to improve the power outages and fluctuation and deliver reliable and quality services.

According to a press release from EEU, the project will be implemented in Addis Ababa, Nekemt, Ambo, Sululta, Bishoftu, Asela, Debre Birhan, Dilla, Hosaena, Asosa and Jigjiga to meet the growing demand for electric power following the rapid growth of the cities.

The World Bank has allocated 100 million USD for the project expected to be completed in three years, EEU stated.

Upon completion, the project will improve the electric power supply quality and reliability in the cities, and will reduce technical wastage of electric power and reach new customers to supply electricity.

Procurement plan to hire consultants and contractors have been prepared and sent to the lender for approval and bidding documents were also prepared along the plan.

Upon the approval of the procurement plan, winners of the bid will commence work and the project will be operational, the statement explained, adding that it will provide 65 percent of the population in the cities with main grid and 35 percent alternate energy sources.

EEU has so far implemented similar improvements of distribution lines and started providing