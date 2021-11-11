Fact Check Exposes Terrorist TPLF False Information about Downing of MI-35 Helicopter

Addis Ababa, November 11/2021 (ENA) Ethiopia Current Issues Fact Check disclosed today that the photograph of a helicopter the terrorist group TPLF claimed to have shot down at Mille front, Afar region, is an image from a 2016 news story.

“The terrorist group TPLF just issued a disinformation statement using an image from a 2016 news story on ISIS written on the The Times,” it said.

Many mouthpieces of the terrorist TPLF media, including its leaders said that “our anti aircraft units in the Mille front have downed an MI-35 helicopter gunship this morning.”

Ethiopia Current Issues Fact Check also added that this fake image by TPLF comes following a statement yesterday highlighting milestones achieved in Mille and other fronts by the Ethiopian Government Communication Service.