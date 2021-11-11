Some Int’l Media Carrying out Misleading Campaign on Ethiopia: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Addis Ababa November 11/2021 (ENA) Some international media outlets are spreading false information and carrying out misleading campaign about the current situation in Ethiopia, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Briefing the media today, Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Dina Mufti said some Western media have intensified propaganda against Ethiopia over the past few weeks in an attempt to enhance their hidden agenda of destabilizing the country.

“There is a lot of fake propaganda, misinformation and disinformation by some major international media outlets about the current situation in Ethiopia, and encirclement of Addis Ababa by TPLF. And all are not true,” he noted.

Furthermore, there is also disinformation about the closing of the Ethio-Kenya border and about ethnic profiling in the capital city. These too are not true.

“All these futile exercises are used to threaten, frighten and depolarize Ethiopians who rose up against the junta in defense of the territorial integrity and independence of the country,” the spokesperson underlined.

Speaking on the diplomatic shuttle by AU High Representative for the Horn of Africa Olusegun Obasanjo, he said as we know very well the interest of the Ethiopian government is to overcome difficulties and hurdles through peace.

Obasanjo is on fact finding mission, Dina said, adding that “as government we actually are always in favor of giving African solutions to African problems. As this is an African problem African solution is the proper solution.”

The spokesperson also recalled that Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Demeke Mekonnen held discussion with the U.S. Special Envoy to the Horn of Africa, Jeffrey Feltman.

Demeke reminded the special envoy about the appreciation of Ethiopia for the concern of US about the situation in Ethiopia.

He also pointed out that removing Ethiopia from the Africa Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) will affect the livelihood of low-income families, mostly, women.

“The suspension of AGOA doesn’t measure up to the level of the relationship between Ethiopia and the US,” the deputy premier noted.

Similarly, Demeke had a meeting with UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Martin Griffiths.

During the occasion, he briefed Griffiths on the current status of the humanitarian assistance situation in the northern part of the country and relief activities being undertaking by the government.

He further recalled the federal government’s efforts in providing humanitarian assistance during its presence in the Tigray region despite the destructive actions of TPLF.