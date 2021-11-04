Int’l Investigation Disproves Accusations of Terrorist TPLF, Western Media on Ethiopia

Addis Ababa, November 4/2021 (ENA) A report by an international human rights commission disqualified the accusations hurdled on Ethiopia by terrorist TPLF and its media supporters alleging that the National Defense Forces of Ethiopia have committed genocide in Tigray Region and that the government has used hunger as a political weapon with no tangible evidence.



The Joint Investigative Team (JIP) composed of Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) completed and delivered its final report on the alleged violations of human rights in Tigray region.

It is to be recalled that the Federal Government was forced into a war followed by the most atrocious attack that terrorist TPLF has conducted on the officers at the Northern Command of the National Defense forces of Ethiopia on November 3, 2020.

Although the group’s spokespersons have bragged and boasted that they have managed to attack the Northern Command in a blitzkrieg speed in 45 minutes, international organizations and media outlets did not pay attention on how the conflict was triggered.

However, the Joint Investigation Team disclosed that the conflict was ignited by terrorist TPLF in its preemptive attack controlling the Northern command headquarters and its armory.

However, some international media companies were attempting to blindly make the Ethiopian government accountable through their media coverages for all that has happened in Tigray region.

These international media outlets and governments in some western countries have also been working in coordination on dissemination of false information for exerting pressure on the government attesting that the Ethiopian government was deliberately using food as a political weapon to perpetrate genocide in Tigray.

Moreover some international organizations have continued to openly accuse Ethiopia and are still continued to do so parroting on the information conveyed to them by these international media enterprises in that the government is deliberately making the people of Tigray vulnerable to famine.

For instance the Associated Press was spreading false information that the government is weaponizing hunger for political ends.

Furthermore, Reuters and Washington Post have been reporting that senior UN Humanitarian Affairs official, Mr. Mark Lowcock was quoted as saying Ethiopia has been using hunger as a political weapon.

In June 2021, the BBC has reportedly come up with similar report.

Based on these false assertions, some international organizations have continued to exert huge pressure on the Ethiopian government.

The fact is, Ethiopia has been working much harder to effectively facilitate rapid flow of food aid for citizens in Tigray by air and on land transport

According to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on June 30, 2020, prior to the unilateral ceasefire the government has expended 100 billion Birr to ensure sustained relief supply and rehabilitation programs in support for the resident of the region.

In spite of the fact that terrorist TPLF was killing those who were busy extensively working on various maintenance on infrastructure and rehabilitation programs.

In spite of the fact that the government has introduced various measures in easing the plight of the needy in Tigray, the media in the west were attempting to portray terrorist TPLF as holy and with no blemish.

Apart from the fact that terrorist TPLF was obstructing easy flow of food aid to Tigray and has also used trucks that entered the region for transporting its fighters to Amhara and Afar regions.

Although the Joint Investigation Teams (JIT) report is not adequate enough on some areas of its investigations, it had shed some light of the objective reality in the region regarding the issue at hand.

The report by the JIT, has confirmed that the terrorist organization has been blocking roads preventing the quick flow of food to the needy in Tigray and has caused their starvation. The Ethiopian government on the other hand has repeatedly responded to the false allegations that are using hunger as a political weapon.

On the other hand, the report from the JIT noted that the allegations have no viable and convincing evidence that indicate that the Ethiopian government was using hunger as a weapon for political purposes.

Furthermore the JIT report has disclosed that there was no evidence that showed the Ethiopian government was involved in genocide.

Speaking on the occasion of the delivery of the report by JIT, in Switzerland Michelle Bachelet Jeria, UN High Commissioner for Human right said there is no evidence that could lead to conclusions that genocide was conducted in Ethiopia.

In addition, the JIT report has declared that more than 200 innocent people were killed by terrorist TPLF affiliated called Samri.

The report has also confirmed that the Tigray Special Forces and allied militia attacked the Northern Command of the Ethiopian National Defense Force and took control of the bases and weaponry on November 3, 2020.

Moreover, in the past, terrorist TPLF officials have repeatedly denied that no ethnic based killings have taken place in Mai Kadra and were calling for an independent investigation into the incident.