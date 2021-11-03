Ethiopia, Turkey Vow to Strengthen Longstanding Dev’t Cooperation

Addis Ababa November 3/2021 (ENA) Ethiopia and Turkey are keen to strengthen their longstanding development cooperation, Plan and Development Minister revealed.

Plan and Development Minister, Fitsum Assefa discussed today with the management bodies of Turkey’s Development and Cooperation Agency.

The two sides discussed on ways to strengthen the longstanding bilateral relation between Ethiopia and Turkey.

Noting that Ethiopia is the development partner of Turkey, the minister explained about the country’s key development agenda to the Turkish officials.

Fitsum stated the contribution of Turkey in capacity building, particularly in education and related sectors in Ethiopia, is paramount.

The two sides further discussed on ways of strengthening the longstanding cooperation and partnership in trade and investment.

They also discussed on future development cooperation and focus areas between the two countries.

It is indicated that Turkey’s investments in Ethiopia currently stand at 2.5 billion USD

It is the second-largest investor in Ethiopia after China – with its state-of-the-art textile industries and cable manufacturing firms.