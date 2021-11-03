Oromo Liberation Movement Chairman Disappointed over Failure of Int’l Community to Condemn TPLF

Addis Ababa, November 3/2021 (ENA) Oromo Liberation Movement Chairman Dereje Bekele has expressed his disappointment over international organizations and countries for not condemning the terrorist TPLF group, despite the grievous crimes it has been committing during the last twelve months.

According to the chairman, the treasonous attack on the Northern Command of the National Defense Force by the terrorist group on this day last year is an evil act never witnessed in the world.

It is to be recalled that TPLF attacked the Northern Command of the National Defense Force, which was based in the region for over 20 years, at night while most were asleep.

The chairman stressed that there is no worse crime than attacking a nation’s defense force behind the back.

The army does not stand for one party or another. It rather stands to safeguard the nation, Dereje noted, adding that attacking it is never expected from citizens, let alone from members of the defense group.

Moreover, the terrorist group has been committing evil acts, including raping, killing, destroying infrastructures, and looting properties of residents, in areas it invaded, the chairman said.

The international community should therefore understand the reality in Ethiopia and avoid from meddling in the internal affairs of Ethiopia, he underscored.

To put pressure on the Government of Ethiopian is violating its sovereignty and international law, the chairman said, adding that the Ethiopian people will never negotiate the sovereignty and dignity of the nation.

Dereje expressed his disappointment over the failure of the international community to condemn the terrorist group despite its brutalities and invasion of other parts of the country to cause human and material loss.

The chairman finally called on all Ethiopians to stand united and safeguard their country from the destruction orchestrated by the terrorist group.