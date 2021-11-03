State of Emergency Proclamation to be Tabled for Discussion Tomorrow

Addis Ababa November 3/2021 (ENA) The House of People’s Representatives (HPR) will discuss tomorrow the state of emergency proclamation declared by the Council of Ministers to avert the threat posed on the existence and sovereignty of the country.

The Council of Ministers has the power to declare state of emergency in the event of foreign invasion and situation endangering constitutional order that cannot be solved under normal law.

It is responsible for notifying the HPR within 48 hours of announcement.

The state of emergency proclamation is expected to be presented to the House of People’s Representatives for discussion and endorsement.