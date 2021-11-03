Citizens Should Vow to Bury Terrorist TPLF on Day Traitors Stabbed Army in the Back: PM Abiy

Addis Ababa, November 3/2024 (ENA) While marking the day when the treasonous TPLF attacked the Northern Command of the National Defense Force, we should vow with a renewed commitment to bury the terrorist group, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said.

The treasonous attack committed by the terrorist group against the Northern Command was marked today at the premises of the Headquarters of the National Defense Force.

During the occasion, Abiy said the terrorist TPLF committed betrayal against not only the national army but also the Ethiopian people.

He further noted that “we will raise the nation by defeating this force that works to disintergrate Ethiopia.”

Abiy stressed that many forces have been trying to destroy Ethiopia in the past but all were crushed by the unity of Ethiopians. “We shall build a strong nation that will continue through our sacrifice rather than perish.”

To realize this, the public must stand alongside the army, he noted, calling on the public, particularly the youth, to join the National Defense Force and meet their responsibility of saving the nation.