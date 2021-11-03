PM Urges Citizens to Cooperate with Law Enforcement Bodies, Respect Emergency Directives

Addis Ababa November 3/2024 (ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has urged citizens to respect the directives of the state of emergency that aims at shortening the tribulations of the country.

In his message posted on Twitter, the PM wrote that this is a critical time that everyone will be tested until the test is over.

All of us must adapt to the times of trial until the problems are quickly resolved and we return to normal life, he added.

Expecting things to go smoothly like in the times of peace won’t shorten the time for peace to come but prolong it instead, the premier noted.

The reason for the declaration of state of emergency is to shorten the period of tribulations and to provide solutions.

Prime Minister finally called on all citizens to play their part by complying to the directives of the proclamation and cooperating with law enforcement bodies to carry out their duties efficiently and provide them with the necessary assistance.