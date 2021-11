Addis Ababa November 2/2021 The Council of Ministers has declared today a state of emergency throughout the country.

The state of emergency will be effective today and submitted to the House of People’s Representatives (HPR) for approval within 48 hours, it was learned.

The state of emergency will remain in force for six months.

Justice Minister Gedion Timothewos and Governemnt Communiation Service Minister are explaining details of the state of emergency.