US Donates Over 1.5 Mil Doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine to Ethiopia 

Addis Ababa, November 02/ 2021 (ENA) The United States has donated 1,552,590 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, which the U.S is sharing with Ethiopia through COVAX.



This new donation brings the total number of COVID-19 vaccines provided to Ethiopia by the U.S. to around four million doses since July 2021.

The Pfizer doses arrived at the Ethiopian Pharmaceuticals Supply Agency on October 27th, via COVAX. It is the largest donation of vaccine doses from a single country to Ethiopia, to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

U.S. Ambassador to Ethiopia Geeta Pasi said “We are honored to announce this additional donation of life-saving COVID-19 vaccine to the Ethiopian people. with this donation, the United States has shared around four million doses with Ethiopia so far. Our aim is to save lives and reduce suffering. As Ethiopia’s closest partner in public health, we continue to stand with you against this devastating pandemic.”

Safe and effective vaccines are our best tool to end the pandemic, and the United States has committed to purchasing and donating 1.1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses in partnership with COVAX.

To date, the United States has delivered more than 220 million doses of vaccine to more than 100 countries.