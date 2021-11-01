Terrorist TPLF Massacres over 100 Civilian Youth in Kombolcha

Addis Ababa, November 01, 2021 (ENA) The terrorist TPLF infiltrated into Kombolcha town of Amhara Region and killed more than 100 civilian youth, according to Government Communication Service.



Minister of Government Communication Service, Doctor Legesse Tulu said the terrorist TPLF infiltrated into Kombolcha town and killed more than 100 youth.

The group has also been destroying and looting public and private properties, he indicated.

The Minister urged the international community to condemn the continuous atrocities being committed by terrorist TPLF.

Legesse also warned allies of the terrorist group to refrain from their actions of disseminating disinformation and creating uncertainty on the national unity of the country.