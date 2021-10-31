Atrocities Committed by TPLF Tarnishes Long Standing Coexistence of Ethiopians: Tigrayans

Addis Ababa October 31/2014 (ENA) Tigrayans residing in Afar region have strongly denounced the atrocities being committed on innocent Ethiopians by the terrorist TPLF in Afar and Amhara regions as it is a cheap political gambling that tarnishes the long standing coexistence of the people of Ethiopia.



Tigrayans residing in Semera and logia towns of Afar regional state held demonstration to denounce the heinous acts of the terrorist TPLF in Afar and Amhara regions.

In the rally, the Tigrayans have condemned the atrocities being committed on innocent Ethiopians by the terrorist TPLF in Afar and Amhara regions.

This inhuman act of the group is a cheap political game that has been tarnishing the long standing coexistence of the people in Tigray with other Ethiopians, the demonstrators indicated.

Denouncing the ongoing atrocities of the terrorist TPLF, the demonstrators vowed to stand with the government of Ethiopia in the fight against the group.

They further urged the terrorist group to withdraw immediately from the areas it occupied by invasion.

One of the demonstrators, Mekonnen Beyen told ENA that the invasion being orchestrated by the group on Ethiopia has incurred the nation enormous human and material loss.

He blamed the invading group for the brutal killings of children and women in the Afar and Amhara regions, as well as sexual abuses it committed.

“we can witness the fact that the group has killed children and women as well as sexually harassed several girls in places it has invaded in Afar and Amhara regions,” he added.

According to him, the group has committed crimes that would never be excused as it has demolished a number of public facilities and infrastructures including schools and health institutions.

“The atrocities committed by the terrorist TPLF in areas it occupied by invasion is a cheap deed that is ruining the long standing coexistence of the people of Tigray with other Ethiopians.”

Birhane Gebregziabher for his part stated that the war instigated by the terrorist TPLF in the northern part of Ethiopia has been dragging “our brothers and sisters to death and serious agony as well as destroying basic infrastructures. I am ready to stand with the government in the fight against the group.”

The other participant of the rally, Abreham Baraki expressed his dismay by the TPLF for instigating war by using the innocent people in Tigray as a cannon fodder just to attain its lust for political power.