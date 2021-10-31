Ethiopians Must Repeat Heroic Acts of Forefathers by Destroying TPLF, Allies: SNNPR Pres.

Addis Ababa October 31/2021 (ENA) President of South Nations, Nationalities and Peoples’ Regional State (SNNPR) urged all Ethiopians to repeat the heroic acts of their forefathers by enhancing efforts to destroying the terrorist TPLF and its allies that have been threatening the unity, security and territorial integrity of the country.

President of SNNPR Restu Yirdaw told ENA that “For us Ethiopians, it is an opportunity to show and repeat the heroic acts of our forefathers. We will not bow down by the terrorist group and its allies. They even know that”.

Since the ultimate objective of the terrorist TPLF is to disintegrate Ethiopia and its people, Ethiopians have been demonstrating their readiness to thwart this objective by standing together to fight the group order to sustainably protect the nation`s unity and territorial integrity by any means, he stated.

Since the TPLF clique had attacked the Northern Command of the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) stationed in Tigray, Ethiopians across the nation have been supporting ENDF.

Despite all the sufferings of the people, Ethiopians throughout the nation have also been mobilizing supports in various ways to defend their nation from the internal and foreign attacks in various ways, he said.

Particularly, the youth have been massively joining the ENDF and other security units to defend Ethiopia at all costs, according to the president.

He called on all Ethiopians to stand together to demolish this entity for once and for all in order to fully focus on national developmental agendas.

“Our ultimate goals are to ensuring peace, and development, as well as enhancing compassion and love among all the people in the country. But we must show no mercy to those who wish to destroying Ethiopia,” Restu pointed out.

In this regard, the president pointed out that the SNNP regional state will continue strengthening its ongoing commitment to fight all the enemies of Ethiopia by any means.