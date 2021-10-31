Airstrike Carried out on TPLF’s Training Facility Located Near Mekele

Addis Ababa October 31/2021 (ENA) An airstrike has been conducted today on Agulae military training facility located near Mekele, the capital of Tigray Regional State.

The terrorist TPLF was using the facility to train illegally recruited military personnel, according to Government Communication Service.

The military training facility served as a recruiting and training center for the terrorist group.

The Ethiopian National Defense Force has been conducting successful airstrikes targeting on the military facilities of the terrorist group.