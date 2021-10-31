Tigrayans in Afar Urge Terrorist TPLF to Pullout of Areas it invaded

Addis Ababa October 31/2021 (ENA) Tigrayans residing in Afar region of Ethiopia have urged the terrorist TPLF to immediately pull out from places it forcefully occupied by invasion.

Tigrayans in Semera and Logia towns have conducted a rally today to protest the provocative acts of the terrorist TPLF.

The demonstrators have denounced TPLF for the massacres it has been orchestrating on children and mothers, urging the group to pull out of areas it have invaded immediately.

“TPLF doesn’t represent the people of Tigray, we stand with the people displaced by TPLF,” they chanted in a slogan.

It is to be recalled that the terrorist TPLF have been engaged in numerous heinous acts in Afar and Amhara regions by rejecting the ceasefire declared by the government of Ethiopia.

In these acts it has massacred hundreds of innocent people, destroyed private and public properties including schools and health facilities.