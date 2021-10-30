House Approves Establishment of Ethiopia’s 11th Regional State

October 30/2021(ENA) The House of Federation has approved today the formation of South West Ethiopia Regional State as the 11th regional state of Ethiopia.

It is to be recalled that the majority of voters have voted during the referendum held on September 30, 2021 in favor of a regional state.

The House of Federation ratified the result following a report and recommendation presented by Birtukan Mideksa, the Chairwoman of the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE), and the Administrative Boundaries and Peace Building Standing Committee at the House of Federation.

The referendum was conducted in Bench Sheka, South Omo, Kafa, and Sheko zones as well as Dawro Special District of the Southern Nations, Nationalities, and Peoples Region (SNNPR).

The House approved the result of the South West Ethiopia referendum after reviewing the process in detail.