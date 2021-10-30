Terrorist TPLF Suffering Huge Losses in Multiple Fronts: Gov’t Communication Service

October 30/2021(ENA) The National Defense Force is wiping out the terrorist group TPLF and registering victories at the various battle fronts in the Amhara and Afar regions, according to the Government Communication Service.



Head of the Federal Government Communication Service, Legesse Tulu said the dream of the invading group to disintegrate Ethiopia has come to naught by the coordinated attacks of Ethiopian security forces.

Most of the terrorists at Worebabo, Tehuledere, and Chifra fronts have been killed or wounded, he added.

According to him, the terrorist TPLF group has been devastated by the coordinated attacks of the National Defense Force and Special Forces of regions.

The head appreciated the support of the inhabitants of Amhara and Afar regions to the Ethiopian forces.

However, TPLF is still resorting to human wave tactics as a last resort, Legesse stated, adding that children, the elderly, pregnant women, and priests, among others, are being used as cannon fodder by the terrorists.

Yet, the group is fabricating false information to terrorize people living in towns and cities in Amhara and Afar regions, he said.

Nevertheless, the head added that people should not be terrorized and leave towns and cities but strengthen their support to the Ethiopian forces.

With the just cause of defending the invaded people of the two regions, the Ethiopian forces will defeat terrorist TPLF, he stated, noting that the terrorist group has no just cause to invade the Amhara and Afar regions.

Legesse underscored that there will be no peace in Ethiopia unless the terrorist TPLF group is destroyed once and for all.

Hence, Ethiopians in all corners of the country need to sustain their support to the Ethiopian forces and contribute their share to the effort to destroy the terrorist group.

The head recalled that the terrorist group has displaced many people, robbed and damaged properties, raped women and killed thousands of civilians in the invaded parts of Amhara and Afar regions.